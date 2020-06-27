Columbus teen, 14, shot to death; two other teens arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Two Ohio teenagers have been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old youth.

Columbus police say patrol officers responding at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a shooting found 14-year-old Nyser Terry with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead less than a half-hour later at a hospital.

Police said detectives found out that the victim and two other people were in a stolen vehicle firing gunshots at a group of people on the street.

Witnesses identified several of the suspects.

Police said two suspects, age 15 and 16, are charged with murder.

