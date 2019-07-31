Columbus teacher hospitalized after students attack her with bananas

The three students pulled a dangerous prank on their art teacher, who is deathly allergic to bananas

COLUMBUS (CNN Newsource) – School authorities in Columbus say three middle school students could have killed their teacher when they used bananas to make her have an allergic reaction.

The incident happened last November at Starling K-8 School and all of the children involved were sentenced to probation through juvenile court.

The three students pulled a dangerous prank on their art teacher, who had told students about her severe banana allergy — even posting signs outside of her classroom. She dubbed her art space the “banana-free zone,” asking all children to wash their hands if they may have eaten a banana.

Columbus City Schools security told police officers the teacher’s attackers smeared banana on her door and the doorknob, then started throwing them at her while she was inside the classroom.

Detectives found the fruit under a table after it hit the teacher’s arm and leg.

She went into anaphylactic shock in less than 15 minutes. Staff called 911 and their colleague was rushed to the hospital.

While the teacher did recover, reporter Lisa Rantala wanted to know what prompted the students’ behavior.

Rantala went to their home addresses, provided by police. There was no answer from the family of the 12-year-old girl.

One of the 13-year-old boys lived at the address at the time of the incident last November. His family said, “We do not know why.”

Rantala ran into the other 13-year-old boy’s brother, who called their mother. Her son was sentenced to probation.

The mother’s response? “Conditions are tough.”

But she said, “Some teachers just don’t care about the kids.”

So far this year, more than 30 assaults on teachers have occurred in the Columbus City School District.