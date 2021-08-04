Columbus shooting investigation submitted to prosecutor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation has referred the investigation of a fatal police shooting in Columbus in April to Franklin County prosecuting attorney Gary Tyack.

The shooting on April 12, 2021 involving Miles Jackson happened at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville as officers patted down Jackson, who had warrants out for his arrest.

Now the prosecutor must approve the investigation report and send it to the requesting agency, who can use the additional investigation to determine the appropriateness of the officer’s actions.

To date in 2021, BCI has been requested to investigate 46 officer-involved critical incidents.