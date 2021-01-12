Columbus police union still deciding action on officer fired in Andre Hill’s death

Ohio

The union president said it's a tragedy any time someone dies but the responsible thing is to wait on the facts

by: Andrew Welsh-Huggins, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Andre’ Hill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The union that represents Columbus police officers says it hasn’t decided yet whether to formally challenge the firing of the officer who shot and killed Andre Hill.

Keith Ferrell is president of FOP Capital Lodge 9. He said Monday the union is still gathering information about the case.

Ferrell said it’s a tragedy any time someone dies but the responsible thing is to wait on the facts.

Ferrell said it’s not uncommon for the union to choose not to fight an officer’s firing.

The city terminated Adam Coy a few days after he shot and killed Hill as Hill walked out of a garage holding a cell phone.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com