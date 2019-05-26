Columbus police searching for missing 9-year-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a 9-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday.
Atish Kadel was last seen in the area of Rockcastle Drive and Graniteway Lane wearing a red shirt, gray pants and gray shoes. Police responded to a call about the missing boy at 11:49 p.m. Saturday.
Atish is white, he is 4'0, weighs 55 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.