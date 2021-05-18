Columbus police searching for missing 1-year-old in danger

Police said the baby boy was last seen with a relative who did not have permission to take him

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are asking for help locating a missing 1-year-old child who is in danger.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Zakai Burns was last seen with a relative, Janiquia Clev, who did not have permission to have the child.

They were last seen leaving in a four-door white sedan from the 1200 block of Loretta Ave.

Zakai is 2 feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 25 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black Nike sweatpants and a red shirt with a cartoon character on the front.

Anyone with information on Zakai’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.