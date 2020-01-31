Columbus Police: Officer shoots, kills 15-year-old robbery suspect on city’s east side

Police said the boy had a gun

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus Police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old robbery suspect on the city’s east side Thursday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the CVS near E. Broad Street and James Road at approximately 6:10 p.m. Multiple officers responded to the scene.

According to Columbus Police spokesperson James Fuqua, the suspect was still inside the store when officers arrived. Fuqua said the suspect and an officer got involved in an altercation.

Police said at least two officers fired at the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Fuqua said no employees, customers or officers were hurt.

Columbus Police said the suspect was armed with a gun.

The identity of the suspect has not released.

This is the second deadly officer-involved shooting in Columbus in less than a week.

A Columbus police officer shot and killed Joshua James Brown, 34, when he tried to rob the Bob Evans near King Avenue Saturday morning.

On Jan. 10, a Columbus Police officer shot robbery suspect Kenneth M. Chandler, 35, outside of a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant in north Columbus. Chandler survived his injuries.

Police said both Brown and Chandler were armed when they were shot.