Columbus police officer bit by coyote on freeway ramp

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — A Columbus Freeway Patrol officer had to call for backup after he was bit by a coyote on the east side.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the officer was checking on a stranded motorist on the exit ramp from I-70 to Hamilton Road around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sgt. James Fuqua tells NBC4 that the officer said the coyote came out of nowhere and bit him. The officer then said he punched the coyote, and it ran away.

The officer called for backup. When more officers arrived, the coyote came back.

Sgt. Fuqua says officers tried to hit the coyote with a Taser but were unsuccessful. He says officers then corralled the animal near the wood line and used a gun to humanely put the animal down.

The officer who was bit was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of animal control officers.