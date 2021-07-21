Columbus police officer Adam Coy attends hearing ahead of trial in Andre Hill death case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Columbus police officer Adam Coy was in court, Wednesday, ahead of his trial in connection to the death of Andre’ Hill.

Coy appeared with his attorneys after they filed a motion last month requesting his trial be moved to another county.

In April, Coy was indicted on a charge of reckless homicide after being previously indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault and two charges of dereliction of duty, for failing to properly activate his body camera and for failure to inform a fellow officer that he thought Hill presented a danger.

Coy was sent to Oberlin Drive on Dec. 22 on a report of a suspicious vehicle. He found Hill, 47, in the garage of a house where Hill was a guest. Moments later, Coy yelled to a fellow officer, “There’s a gun!” before firing four times at Hill.

Only after firing did Coy activate his body camera. Hill laid on the ground until medics arrived minutes later, and he later died at a nearby hospital.

Coy was fired from the Columbus Division of Police a week later.

The special prosecutor in the case says it would be a waste of time and resources to move the trial, but the defense argues it may help find an impartial jury.

The judge in the case says he’ll decide on the motion for a change of venue soon.

The next pre-trial conference is scheduled for October.