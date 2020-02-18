Columbus police: Mishandling of firearm leads to boy’s shooting death

Columbus police say they were called to the home Monday evening and found the injured boy, Demitri Gore, upstairs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police say the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy at an Ohio home appears to be a tragedy involving a mishandled firearm.

Columbus police say they were called to the home Monday evening and found the injured boy, Demitri Gore, upstairs.

He died at the scene.

Police say the initial investigation and witness comments indicated the shooting stemmed from unsafe handling of a firearm.

They say they are investigating the exact circumstances, who was involved, and how the firearm was obtained.

But they say there was no immediate evidence of anything beyond what they described as “an unfortunate tragedy.”

