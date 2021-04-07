Columbus police issue statewide alert for missing man

Ronald Sherburn was last seen April 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Missing Adult Alert was issued by authorities in Columbus for a 75-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Ronald Sherburn was last seen April 3 at about 1 p.m. He left Columbus and never returned. His latest home address is not known, police say.

He is described as 5′ 10″ tall, weighs 175 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

Sherburn is believed to be driving a maroon 1997 Ford E-150 van with Ohio license plate FUZ7466.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.