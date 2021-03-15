Columbus police investigating report of shots fired at Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus after a report of shots fired.

Columbus police officers are on the scene, clearing the mall.

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed they are responding to the mall. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is also responding.

Police responded to the mall shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

This is the second shots-fired incident at Polaris in recent weeks. On March 3, police say two people fired shots at each other at the Carter’s store in the mall. Nobody was injured.

Police are looking for Levon L. Sommerville and Anthony DeShawn Truss on felonious assault charges from that incident.