Columbus meteorologist charged with pandering child pornography

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — WBNS Meteorologist Mike Davis has been charged with child pornography.

According to court documents, the Columbus meteorologist was arrested and charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second-degree felony.

Court documents allege on August 5, Davis knowingly advertised for sale or dissemination, sell, distribute, transport, an image of a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity.

According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Mark Gofstein, law enforcement searched Davis’ home in Upper Arlington Thursday morning.

As of 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Davis’ bio was still listed on the WBNS website. He has been a meteorologist in Central Ohio since 1987.

NBC4 News in Columbus reached out to 10TV management for comment and is waiting for a response from its parent company, TEGNA.

A report on the WBNS website says the station first learned of the charges when Davis was arrested Thursday morning.

Davis is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m.