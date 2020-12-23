Columbus mayor: Body cam not activated in police killing of Black man

The shooting happened early Tuesday, after city officers responded to reports of a man sitting for a long period of time in a car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The mayor of Ohio’s capital city says an officer who shot and killed a Black man holding a cell phone early Tuesday morning did not activate his body camera beforehand.

Andrew Ginther is the mayor of Columbus. He said the result is that an automatic “look back” feature captured video of the shooting but not the audio.

Ginther called that unacceptable. He said the officer has been removed from duty and his gun and badge turned over.

