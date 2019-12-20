LIVE NOW /
Columbus father arrested in death of 2-month-old daughter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police in Columbus have arrested a 19-year-old father in the death of his infant daughter.

Javion Bawlen, of Columbus, was taken into custody Thursday after his daughter, 2-month-old Janylan Bawlen, died at Doctors West Hospital on Tuesday.

He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police say detectives first questioned Janylan’s parents and medical personnel at the hospital. An autopsy subsequently ruled the child’s death a homicide.

Authorities say Javion Bawlen admitted involvement in the child’s death at a follow-up interview.

He is being held at the Franklin County Jail. It was unclear if Bawlen had secured an attorney

