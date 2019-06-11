Columbus Division of Police releases body camera video of officer punching man

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Over the weekend, video showing a Columbus police officer punching a man went viral.

Monday, the Columbus Division of Police released body worn camera video showing the incident.

Columbus police chief Tom Quinlan says officers were called to the 700 block of Stanley Avenue Friday on reports of shots being fired.

In this video you can see a woman who claims to be the man’s mother visibly upset with officers while recording the incident on Facebook live.

Another woman then approaches officers with two children in her arms. Officer ask her to step back away from the house. A man is seen then approaching police. Officer AJ Johnson exchanges words with the man. Seconds later officer Johnson is seen hitting him.

The Columbus Division of Police released the following statement Monday while releasing the body camera video:

On Friday, June 7, 2019 at approximately 4:05pm the Columbus Division of Police received a shots fired report in the area of 968 Heyl Avenue. Officers responded to the scene. Over the weekend cell phone video was shared on social media of the police response to the incident. Video of the incident was caught on officers’ body worn camera and cruiser video. Columbus Police is conducting an investigation into all aspects of this incident. The results of the investigation will be released upon its completion. Columbus Police is providing a link for the public to view the videos. Portions of the video have been redacted due to redaction laws. COLUMBUS DIVISION OF POLICE

WARNING: This video is graphic. If you would like to view the video released by Columbus Division of Police click here.

The man who was hit is having a hard time processing the incident. Jonathan Robinson, 25, says he was on the receiving end of that hard punch to his neck by Officer AJ Johnson.

“I’m glad to be alive,” he said.

His brother Derryle Sloan, 33, said “I’m still in shock after all what happened. It didn’t need to happen in the way it happened.”

The incident began Friday evening on Stanley Avenue. Jonathan Robinson’s brothers Derryle and Derrick say they heard what sounded like gunshots and brought the kids into the house.

Moments later, they say officers were at their door and ordered them to get out.

The brothers say they complied, and Jonathan’s wife — seen in the video holding two toddlers — got permission from police to get the other children from the home.

“She starts to come across the street [and] the officer with his hand on his trigger approaches her, and is trying to tell her what to do,” said Jonathan Robinson.

Robinson says he ran up and questioned the officer who stopped his wife, to see what was going on. Robinson says Officer Johnson approached him.

“The only reason why I looked his way is because he touched me,” Robinson said. “As soon as his hand was gone I put my direction back to the officer I was actually talking to. And the next thing I know I’m getting punched.

His brother Derryle Sloan said, “They knew they [were] coming to get the kids out the house; they knew that. They didn’t communicate with…other officers. All of that could have been avoided.”