Columbus council members critical of police department helicopter’s ‘joyride’; CPD responds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Columbus City Council members have called out the Columbus Police Department for what one said was a “joyride” taken by a police helicopter early Saturday morning.

The flight path of the helicopter, according to FlightAware, which tracks flight paths across the country, shows the helicopter took a path that spelled out “CPD” on the south side of the city.

According to FlightAware, the helicopter was in the air from 12:03 a.m. to 1:36 a.m. Saturday.

A statement Saturday afternoon from Columbus Police said the flight did not miss any service calls or use additional fuel during the flight, but said the appearance of the officers not performing their job was “not acceptable.”

On Twitter, Columbus City Council President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown posted a screengrab of the flight path, saying, “A joyride is is (sic) NOT essential work.”

This after last week helicopters circled a nearby neighborhood for someone w a misdemeanor warrant. That’s an expensive misdemeanor for taxpayers + inflicted fear and trauma on those caught up in it. Let’s bring some common sense to our fleet size and save dollars while doing it. — Elizabeth Brown (@lizforus) April 17, 2021

Last June, Brown proposed limiting the police department’s ability to purchase military equipment and decrease the department’s helicopter fleet from five helicopters to four.

The statement from Columbus Police said the helicopter responded to several runs during the flight, including a stabbing and an assault in progress.

Columbus City Councilman Rob Dorans called the flight “plain dumb” in a tweet.

I supported @lizforus legislation to reduce our helicopter fleet and place restrictions on their use. We were told over and over again how essential every second of airtime was. This joyride was just plain dumb and a waste of taxpayer dollars. https://t.co/1i5rpHpeiO — Rob Dorans (@RobDorans) April 17, 2021

The full statement from Columbus Police is below: