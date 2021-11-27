Columbus again tallies record number of homicides for year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s capital city has tallied a record number of homicides for the second straight year, with several killings reported in Columbus in this week alone.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the fatal shooting of a man on Friday afternoon in a neighborhood on the city’s south side marked the 179th homicide in Columbus this year.

A drive-by shooting in an east side subdivision had killed a teenager two days earlier.

That means with a month left on the calendar, Columbus already surpassed the adjusted tally of 177 homicides recorded in 2020.