Columbus again tallies record number of homicides for year

Ohio

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s capital city has tallied a record number of homicides for the second straight year, with several killings reported in Columbus in this week alone.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the fatal shooting of a man on Friday afternoon in a neighborhood on the city’s south side marked the 179th homicide in Columbus this year.

A drive-by shooting in an east side subdivision had killed a teenager two days earlier.

That means with a month left on the calendar, Columbus already surpassed the adjusted tally of 177 homicides recorded in 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com