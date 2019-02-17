College named for John Glenn wishes widow happy 99th

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A public affairs college named for astronaut John Glenn is wishing his widow a happy 99th birthday.

Annie Glenn overcame a debilitating stutter to become a leading advocate for Americans with communicative disorders. She turned 99 on Sunday.

John Glenn died in 2016 at age 95. He was the first American to orbit the Earth and a longtime Democratic U.S. senator.

John and Annie Glenn met while they were children growing up in New Concord in eastern Ohio.

The John Glenn College of Public Affairs at Ohio State University announced the happy birthday wishes Sunday on Twitter.

