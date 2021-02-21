Coast Guard, others successfully rescue 10 people trapped on ice floes on Lake Erie

A helicopter was also sent in for air support

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The United States Coast Guard sent out a rescue team to Lake Erie Sunday afternoon after reports of 10 people stranded on ice floes near Edgewater Park.

Multiple agencies were involved as well as a helicopter from Air Station Detroit for air support.

#Breaking #HappeningNow. @USCG Ice rescue team from Station Cleveland Harbor and local agencies responding to a report of 10 people stranded on two separate ice floes near Edgewater Park on #LakeErie. Air Station Detroit has sent a helicopter for air support. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) February 21, 2021

Just after 4:30 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard updated that all 10 people were successfully rescued.

An ice rescue team was able to rescue six people via the ice skiff. The four others were escorted off the ice by the Cleveland Fire Department.