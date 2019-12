The all-clear was given about 4 a.m.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Public Square in downtown Cleveland was closed down and the Jack Casino was evacuated following a bomb threat Friday.

Specific information about the threat was not immediately available.

According to WJW in Cleveland, traffic was closed to Public Square during the evacuation, but pedestrians were allowed full access to the area.

More information about the nature of the threat is expected to be released later Friday.