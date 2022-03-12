CLEVELAND (AP) — What is believed to be the nation’s oldest nursing home for Black people in Cleveland has announced it is closing because of financial problems.

Eliza Bryant Village on the city’s East Side was incorporated in 1896 to provide long-term care to Black residents who had nowhere else to go.

Eliza Bryant Village President and CEO Danny Williams in a statement Thursday said the facility’s “business model is unsustainable” because of rising costs and falling admissions.

The organization will continue other services such as affordable senior housing, home care and adult day services.

The facility was established by Eliza Simmons Bryant. Many of its early residents were freed slaves.