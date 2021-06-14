Cleveland’s ‘boy mayor’ in 1970s announces another bid

U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, D-Ohio, makes a point during a debate of congressional candidates at the City Club in Cleveland on Monday, Feb. 20, 2012. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Cleveland’s “boy mayor” from the 1970s has announced he will seek another bid for office more than 40 years later.

Dennis Kucinich on Monday confirmed he will enter Cleveland’s non-partisan mayoral primary in September while emphasizing the need to make the city safe again.

Kucinich was 31 years old when he was elected Cleveland mayor in 1977. He is now 74.

Kucinich served just one two-year term before losing the post to future Ohio governor and U.S. Senator George Voinovich.

Kucinich later served eight congressional terms.

He lost to Marcy Kaptur in a 2012 Democratic primary after the Ohio Legislature redrew the state’s congressional map.