Cleveland Zoo reopening but crowds will be small, reservations required

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is reopening June but with about a 75% reduction in capacity.

The reopening date is June 17, and anyone who wants to visit the zoo will have to make a reservation.

The zoo closed March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After nearly three months, we can’t wait to reopen Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to our community,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Chris Kuhar, PhD. “As we work diligently to reopen, safety will continue to be our number one priority to protect our employees, guests and all of the animals in our care.”

According to Cleveland CBS affiliate WOIO, the daily visitor maximum at the zoo will be reduced by 75% and reservations will be required.

Some attractions such as the 4-D theater, Circle of Life carousel, and Boomerang Line train will operate at 50% capacity and will close down for 15 minutes each hour for cleaning and sanitation.

Since May 20, guests have been able to drive through the zoo through the “Cruise the Zoo” fundraising event, which ends June 14. Tickets are still available.

Zoo memberships will be reactivated June 17 and will automatically be extended.