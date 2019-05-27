Cleveland works to preserve heritage of 'Liberty Row Trees'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - Cleveland is working to preserve the heritage of century-old trees planted to commemorate area soldiers who died in World War I.

The planting of the nine-mile stretch of red oaks that runs through Cleveland and into suburban Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights marks its 100th anniversary on Memorial Day.

Local officials are taking an inventory of remaining Liberty Row trees, many of which have died over the years, with some plaques lost or damaged.

The greater Cleveland area was one of the first communities nationally to envision a multi-mile stretch of trees as a memorial to fallen soldiers.

Between 1919 and 1924, more than 800 oak trees were planted, each with a bronze plaque at its base engraved with the name of a fallen soldier.