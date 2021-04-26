Cleveland woman killed in her driveway in front of teen son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified a woman who was killed in her driveway over the weekend.

On Saturday, police say Rosemary Hill, 48, had just returned home in the 3500 block of E. 76th St. with her son.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the home just before 6:45 p.m.

Officers found Hill slumped in her vehicle with a gunshot wound to her head and chest.

The woman’s son, who is 13, was not injured.

Police say two male suspects approached the vehicle and began firing shots when Hill and her son returned home.

The suspects left the scene. Police have not released any details about their description.

If you have any information that can help you can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.