Cleveland tire shop owner vouches for Goodyear’s quality, says he won’t stop selling them

President Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear tires because the company is banning MAGA, among other political slogans, in the workplace

CLEVELAND (CNN) – An Ohio tire shop owner said even amidst the recent controversy, he has no plans to stop selling Goodyear.

Doug Novosel opened up his shop, Best Buy Tire and Automotive Services, about 11 years ago.

“We opened up in 2009 and it was the first brand tire we actually carried,” he said.

The Goodyear brand has been with him since day one.

“They’re probably about 5% of our business. That’s just been a staple here in the Cleveland community.”

His team goes through 100 tires a day, 500 a week and Goodyear tires are among those selling out.

“Tradition with Goodyear is they’ve been around for so many years, I mean, they put out a quality product,” Novosel said.

The brand’s ban on political attire in the workplace is sparking controversy. President Trump tweeted Wednesday, urging his followers not to buy Goodyear tires.

When asked later about the Goodyear tires on his presidential limo, Trump said he would change them out.

“What they’re doing is playing politics and the funny thing is, the people that work for Goodyear, I can guarantee you, I poll very well with all of those great workers,” Novosel said.

Goodyear said in a statement it has zero tolerance for harassment or discrimination. It said that’s why it asked employees not to express support for any political campaigns or those outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown explained the company isn’t breaking any laws.

“I don’t know about the Goodyear policy, but I do think it’s despicable the president of the United States thinks it’s appropriate to call for a boycott of the U.S. company where there are thousands and thousands of American workers employed,” Brown said.

Still, Novosel’s business is booming.

“Our business is up about 20%,” he said.

Novosel said there are no plans to part with Goodyear anytime soon.

“We’ll see what happens but I mean, I’m not going to stop selling them.”

