Cleveland priest to plead guilty to child sex crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Former Cleveland Catholic Diocese priest Robert McWilliams is scheduled to appear in court Friday to enter a guilty plea on child sex charges.

He initially entered a not guilty plea, then filed an intent to enter a guilty plea earlier this month.

The Strongsville priest was indicted on 8 counts following his arrest in December of 2019.

The charges include:

(Count 1) Sex trafficking of a minor

(Count 2) Sex trafficking of a minor

(Count 3) Sexual exploitation of children

(Count 4) Sexual exploitation of children

(Count 5) Sexual exploitation of children

(Count 6) Transportation of child pornography

(Count 7) Receipt and distribution of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct

(Count 8) Possession of child pornography

The indictment states that McWilliams, 40, solicited a minor to engage in a “commercial sex act.”

That’s dated March of 2018 through October of 2019.

The second charge refers to a minor under the age of 14.

The indictment says McWilliams also solicited the child to engage in a commercial sex act.

That case is listed from March of 2018 through January 2019.

At least 5 minor victims are outlined in the indictment.