Cleveland priest to plead guilty to child sex crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Former Cleveland Catholic Diocese priest Robert McWilliams is scheduled to appear in court Friday to enter a guilty plea on child sex charges.
He initially entered a not guilty plea, then filed an intent to enter a guilty plea earlier this month.
The Strongsville priest was indicted on 8 counts following his arrest in December of 2019.
The charges include:
- (Count 1) Sex trafficking of a minor
- (Count 2) Sex trafficking of a minor
- (Count 3) Sexual exploitation of children
- (Count 4) Sexual exploitation of children
- (Count 5) Sexual exploitation of children
- (Count 6) Transportation of child pornography
- (Count 7) Receipt and distribution of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct
- (Count 8) Possession of child pornography
The indictment states that McWilliams, 40, solicited a minor to engage in a “commercial sex act.”
That’s dated March of 2018 through October of 2019.
The second charge refers to a minor under the age of 14.
The indictment says McWilliams also solicited the child to engage in a commercial sex act.
That case is listed from March of 2018 through January 2019.
At least 5 minor victims are outlined in the indictment.