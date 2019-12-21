Cleveland police pursuit ends with suspect killing 13-year-old, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a police pursuit that began in Cleveland ended with a 15-year-old carjacking suspect striking and killing a teenage pedestrian in a neighboring city.

Cleveland police say the 15-year-old boy took the car at gunpoint Friday afternoon from a man in a Target store parking lot. He was initially followed by an off-duty police officer who witnessed the robbery.

A Cleveland police supervisor then took up the chase that ended with a 13-year-old girl’s death in East Cleveland.

A number of cars and a police cruiser were damaged.

Police confiscated a gun from the 15-year-old during his arrest.

