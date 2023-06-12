CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned an off-duty Cleveland police officer was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver while fighting off car thieves outside his home.

It happened Sunday on W. 123rd in the West Park neighborhood.

The officer got into a struggle as thieves tried to steal a KIA out of his driveway.

He ended up with lacerations on his head and went to the hospital. He’s since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

The suspects are believed to be 16-20 years old.

The I-Team learned they did not get the car, but they did get away.

For many months, police throughout NE Ohio and beyond have been battling a crime wave revolving around KIAs.