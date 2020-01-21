Cleveland police officer charged with urinating on child expected to be sentenced to 7 years

Ohio

Prosecutors say Nhiwatiwa was off-duty at the time and asked if the 12-year-old needed a ride to school, urinating on her when she refused

by: TALIA NAQUIN, FOX 8

Posted: / Updated:
Solomon Nhiwatiwa

Solomon Nhiwatiwa (Photo courtesy: Euclid police)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland police officer charged with trying to kidnap a child and urinating on her at a bus stop is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Solomon Nhiwatiwa was arrested in August.

Prosecutors said Nhiwatiwa approached the victim while she was waiting for the school bus on Euclid Avenue in Euclid.

Prosecutors say Nhiwatiwa was off-duty at the time and asked if the 12-year-old needed a ride to school, urinating on her when she refused.

The FOX 8 I-Team confirmed Nhiwatiwa struck a plea deal last month.

The maximum sentence he faces is 7 and a half years.

His sentencing for attempted kidnapping, pandering obscenity, disseminating and endangering children is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com