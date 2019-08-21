Cleveland police officer accused of urinating on, trying to kidnap girl at bus stop

Prosecutors say he offered to drive her to school but she refused, so he came back about a minute later

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – An off-duty Cleveland police officer is being accused of having sex with and trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl.

Prosecutors said the girl was waiting for the school bus in Euclid, Ohio on August 16 when 34-year-old Solomon Nhiwatiwa drove past with his car windows rolled down.

They said he asked if she needed a ride to school, but the girl said no and he drove away.

Prosecutors said he came back a minute later, parked his car, walked up to the victim, showed her his genitals and started urinating on her.

According to prosecutors, it looked like he was filming it with his cell phone.

Nhiwatiwa is facing eight charges:

– Attempted kidnapping (with sexual motivation)

– Pandering obscenity involving a minor

– Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

– Endangering children

– Criminal child enticement

– Public indecency

– Assault

– Attempted interference with custody

“These actions are impossible to comprehend,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “My office will hold him accountable and ensure that he never holds the position of police officer again.”

Nhiwatiwa turned himself in to Euclid police Tuesday. He is being held in the Euclid City Jail until his next court appearance Monday.