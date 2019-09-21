Cleveland police: Man takes car with toddler inside, kills bicyclist

Police said the suspect hit the bicyclist while trying to escape

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police say a man carjacked a vehicle with a 2-year-old in the backseat and then fatally struck a bicyclist while trying to escape police.

A Cleveland police spokeswoman says a 38-year-old man has been arrested. He’s been identified as Eric Maldonado, according to Fox 8.

The toddler who was secured in a car seat wasn’t injured.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia says the robbery occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Cleveland’s near west side. Ciaccia says the toddler’s mother asked a cousin to watch the car while she went inside a home. That’s when the suspect shoved the cousin to the ground and drove off.

Police spotted the car a short distance away and began a pursuit. The suspect struck the bicyclist, another vehicle and a tree and was arrested after a foot chase.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fox 8 reports that one officer was injured while taking Maldonado into custody. That officer hasn’t been identified, and the extent of his injuries hasn’t been released.

Maldonado faces charges of robbery, kidnapping and aggravated vehicular homicide.

