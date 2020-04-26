Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 26 active closings. Click for more details.

Cleveland Police: Man shot to death at own 25th birthday party

Ohio

He was pronounced dead at the scene

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: TheaDesign/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities in Cleveland are investigating the shooting death of a man at his own birthday party.

Police say officers were called to a residence at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found a 25-year-old man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide investigators say the victim was there for a party celebrating his own 25th birthday.

Investigators say preliminary information indicates that a 22-year-old relative was handling a handgun “and reportedly shot the victim believing it was unloaded.”

The suspect was arrested at the scene and booked at the county jail. Police say the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com