Cleveland police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police on Monday said they are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to a police report, Love Harris walked away from her home on Arlington Ave. on Saturday and hasn’t returned. Police checked several locations where Love may have been, but have not found her.

Love is 5’2″ and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red and white jacket, blue jeans and a burgundy hoodie.

Contact Cleveland police if you see her.