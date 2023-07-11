CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police say a cow found roaming the city Monday night may be sent to an animal sanctuary if no one claims the animal.

The cow, now identified as a bull named “Punchy,” according to a police report, was first spotted at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday trotting along E. 123rd Street and Superior Avenue.

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Officers say in a report, that after they arrived on the scene, the cow fled southbound on E. 124th Street leading police on an unusual chase.

Thankfully, one of the responding officers has experienced tangling with this kind of thing.

According to the report, the officer previously raised livestock including multiple sheep, goats, chickens, and one peacock. So, why not cow wrangling?

According to the report, the officer used his knowledge to help locate the animal based on where he believed it would be “bedding down.” Sure enough, police found the cow in a wooded area of an empty field. Officers then closed a fence “effectively sealing the animal in the backyard.”

Once horse-mounted members of the Cleveland Division of Police arrived on the scene, the cow was encouraged into the back of a horse trailer and taken to the mounted police barn.

Photo courtesy Cleveland police

Police are asking the owner or anyone who may know about the cow, to call 216-621-1234.