Cleveland officer pleads not guilty to exposing himself, urinating on young girl

Police say Solomon Nhiwatawa exposed himself and used his cellphone to record himself urinating on a young girl

(CNN) – The Cleveland police officer accused of urinating on a 12-year-old-girl has pleaded not guilty.

Solomon Nhiwatawa appeared in court on Monday.

Police say Nhiwatawa was off duty when he asked a girl if he could give her a ride to school as she waited for the bus earlier this month.

She said no, and he left but came back.

Police say he then exposed himself and used his cellphone to record himself urinating on her.

Nhiwatawa is facing eight charges, including attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation.

He’s now on unpaid administrative leave.