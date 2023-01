CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland patrol officer Raymond Francel has died, the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the 53-year-old officer was found deceased inside his North Ridgeville home.

He was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in April of 1996. Most recently, Francel was assigned to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Unit.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, but multiple sources tell FOX 8 it’s believed to be medical.