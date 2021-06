CLEVELAND (WJW) — The voters have spoken, and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s newest orangutan has a name.

The baby boy, the zoo’s first newborn orangutan since 2014, has been dubbed Zaki, following a voting contest that involved people donating to Future for Wildlife conservation efforts when making their favored name selection.

Photo courtesy Cleveland Metroparks Zoo/Facebook

The name that received the highest donations won.

Zoo-goers can catch the baby and mama, Kera Wak, hanging out at the The RainForest habitat on the daily.