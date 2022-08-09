CLEVELAND (WJW) — The adorable baby rhino recently born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now has a name.

The people of Northeast Ohio have spoken, naming the female Eastern black rhino calf Dalia, which means gentle. The public voted on the baby’s name, choosing Dalia above Anika and Ali, while raising more than $10,000 for rhino preservation.

Eastern black rhino are considered critically endangered after being poached. There are reportedly fewer than 750 of the animals left in the wild.

New baby Rhino at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 12, 2022. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

“Starting tomorrow, guests may have the opportunity to visit Dalia in the outdoor rhino habitat,” the zoo said in a Facebook statement.

The healthy calf was born on July 9 to mom Kibibbi, and the pair have reportedly been bonding behind the scenes.

Dalia will make her debut Wednesday at the zoo. Tickets and more information are available here.