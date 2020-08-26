Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes baby koala for the first time in nearly a decade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has a new baby.
The zoo announced Wednesday morning that Mackenzie the koala gave birth to a baby joey.
Nyoonbi is the joey’s dad. They say it’s the first time the zoo has had a baby koala in nearly ten years.
This is the first joey for the parents.
Koalas have a very short gestation period. Once the baby is conceived, the birth takes place just 35 days or so later.
The zoo has not yet said what the process will be for naming the new baby or when you might be able to see it during a visit.
