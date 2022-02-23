CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland MetroParks is hiring for a variety of seasonal positions for the 2022 spring and summer season.

According to a press release, applications will be accepted for 18 park reservations, golf courses, dining, retail, marinas and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Seasonal positions are available for ages 16 and up, with most positions offering a 40-hour workweek with employment dates ranging from spring through mid-October.

Applicants can apply online or at a job fair scheduled for March 12. The fair takes place from 10 a.m. until noon at Stillwater Place at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

“2021 was a monumental year with the opening of several new trail connections and amenities. We look to carry forward this momentum and are excited to talk to job seekers about the culture and opportunities at Cleveland Metroparks,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said in a press release. “In recent seasons, we’ve been forced to adjust our operations due to staffing constraints and are hopeful that staffing this coming season will enable us to fully activate the park district.”