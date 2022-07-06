CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for a botched robbery that ended with the fatal shooting of an undercover Cleveland detective and his informant.

Prosecutors say Kevin Robinson, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts each of aggravated murder and robbery. He must serve 28 years of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.

Robinson was 17 when detective James Skernivitz and informant Scott Dingess were killed in September 2020 while they were in an unmarked car preparing for a drug operation. A group of youths approached them and fired several shots into the vehicle.