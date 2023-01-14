CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Parma Police Department for Cuyahoga County has issued a missing adult alert for a Cleveland man.

James Roger Wells, 69, was reported missing at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, after he walked away from his care facility on Euclid Beach in Cleveland.

According to police, he has schizophrenia and other health-related ailments, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Well is described as a Black male who is 5-foot, 10-inches tall, weighs 153 pounds and has black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jacket, a skull cap and blue jeans. He has black and gray mustache and beard.

James Roger Wells, 69, of Cleveland

Call 911 if you see Wells, or contact 888-637-1113 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.