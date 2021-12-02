Cleveland mail carrier robbed at gunpoint

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a report of a USPS mail carrier who was robbed at gunpoint.

Police responded to 120310 Dove Ave. Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

The mail carrier said she parked her truck and was on foot delivering letters when a man approached her asking for his mail.

She told him he wasn’t on her route, and he left, according to the report. A short time later, the same man returned with a black and brown handgun and told her to give him all of her keys.

The mail carrier gave him her keys, including the key to the mail truck and a key that can open the blue mailboxes throughout Northeast Ohio.

The suspect left and the mail carrier ran and called her supervisor and police.

Police found her mail truck where she left it. USPS says no mail was taken.

Officers are asking neighbors for surveillance videos.

The suspect had a full face covering.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.