Cleveland is getting its own Black Lives Matter street mural this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Artists are taking to the streets of Cleveland this weekend to paint a huge Black Lives Matter mural directly onto the pavement.

Murals like this have sprung up all around the country, following the death of George Floyd, and was originally seen in Washington, D.C. Since then, Cincinnati and Akron (as seen in the video above) have gotten murals of their own.

Cleveland’s mural is going in on East 93rd Street between Bessemer and Heath.

“It is my vision to make the E. 93rd Street corridor the most impressive artistic corridor in the city of Cleveland,” said Councilman Blaine Griffin. “This includes murals, sculptures and other works of art to capture the history and beauty of our community. This is only temporary but it will reflect community pride and hopefully open up everyone’s eyes to our beautiful community and our potential.”

The artwork is being created by creatives involved with the nonprofit organizations R.A.K.E and Graffiti HeArt.

Cleveland police are shutting down the street to traffic Saturday at 6 a.m. through Sunday at 6 a.m.