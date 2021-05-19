Cleveland Hopkins airport unveils plans for the future

The plan outlines an ambitious expansion project that would cost close to a billion dollars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An ambitious plan is in the works to not just remodel Cleveland Hopkins International Airport but to remake it completely.

At a Cleveland City Council Transportation Committee hearing Wednesday morning, council members got a peek at how airport officials say Hopkins can be ready to go into the future.

It would include building a new concourse, rebuilding concourse B, C, and D, and remodeling concourse A.

The airport would also have a new ticketing and security area along with closer parking and onsite rental car facilities.

Airport Director Robert Kennedy says projections show that passenger traffic at Hopkins is continuing to grow along with the importance of the airport as a driver of regional economic growth.

He says the facilities, most of which were built as far back as the 1950s, will not meet those increasing demands.

Kennedy says that the cost of the airport remake would not come from taxpayer dollars but from user fees.

