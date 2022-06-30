CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is prompting a major increase in requests for vasectomies.

“My instant reaction, the first thing I did was to start looking up where to get a vasectomy,” said Brandon Hire.

Minutes after Roe V Wade was overturned Friday, Hire called a doctor.

“It is not an option for my family to get pregnant with another baby. We already have twins that are adults,” said Hire.

Not only is this Ohio father caretaker to his daughters with disabilities, but his wife suffers from chronic pain.

“The danger if she does get pregnant and is forced to carry a baby to term, the medication she is on could cause damage to the baby. But stopping the medications would make her life unlivable,” said Hire.

Hire is not alone. Urologists with the Cleveland Clinic said they have seen a significant increase in requests for vasectomies in response to the Supreme Court’s decision.

How significant? Usually, the clinic gets three to four scheduling requests per day. Since Friday, the clinic said they have had about 90 total, a major jump.

“I’m not surprised. That’s why I didn’t delay. My first consultation is in two weeks. This is going fast for me. This is something I am not delaying,” said Hire.

The Supreme Court’s decision leaves it up to each individual state. Here in Ohio, abortion is illegal once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The recent spike in requests is showing more and more men are taking matters into their own hands.