Cleveland Clinic screening patients who have recently traveled to China for coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic is taking precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak first reported in China last month.

Officials tell FOX 8 doctors are now screening patients who have recently traveled to the country.

According to the AP, China’s National Health Commission said the number of cases has risen to 830 with 25 deaths reported.

Authorities there have issued travel lockdowns in Central China, where the deadly virus originated.

Many countries are keeping a close eye on the outbreak for fear of it spreading.

The AP said the World Health Organization has held off on declaring a global emergency for the time being.

Coronavirus can cause fever, coughing, trouble breathing and pneumonia.