Cleveland Clinic looking to hire more registered nurses

RNs at all levels -- from students expected to graduate to those with several years of experience -- are encouraged to apply

(WKBN) – The Cleveland Clinic is looking to hire more registered nurses.

The hospital is hosting a virtual hiring event next week.

It’s on Friday, March 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, March 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registered nurses (RNs) at all levels — from nursing students expected to graduate in May to those with several years of experience — are encouraged to participate.

Those who take part will be able to join an online webinar to learn about the Cleveland Clinic Nurse Residency Program, as well as hear from others who recently completed the program.

Participants will also be able to schedule an in-person interview at this time.

You can register for the event online by 5 p.m. March 1.

This event is not open to licensed practical nurses (LPNs).